What’s on the Menu: Texas Roadhouse | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Although they are known for their fall-off-the-bone ribs, hand-cut steaks and rolls pulled fresh from the oven, the food is not the only thing that is legendary at Texas Roadhouse.

So giddy-up, because on this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke heads down to the Western-themed eatery in St. George with Chris Nelson in search of some great food. But they soon discover it is way more than just a place to fill their hungry bellies.

Join Sheldon and Chris at Texas Roadhouse on Episode 50 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Although the name might steer you different, the first Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in February 1993 at a mall in Clarksville, Indiana. With food made from scratch, beer chilled at 36 degrees, a great atmosphere and excellent service, the American restaurant chain has since grown to 605 locations in 49 countries.

The Cactus Blossom — a Texas-sized onion battered and deep-fried to perfection and served with Cajun horseradish sauce for dipping — is Sheldon’s favorite appetizer of all time, and he had been waiting to give it another try.

“I couldn’t wait to tear off some of those onions and dip it in the sauce,” he said. “It’s so good.”

For Nelson, it’s the rolls that emerge fresh from the oven every five minutes slathered in butter.

However, kitchen manager Dylan Taylor said it’s really all about the meat at Texas Roadhouse. Their steaks are cut by hand each morning and aren’t ready to serve until they see the diamond marks from the grill.

Marketing manager Kelsey Hemingway said Texas Roadhouse is where people go for “legendary food and legendary service.”

Texas Roadhouse | Address: 2654 E. Red Cliffs Drive, Bldg. 2, St. George (click for map) | Telephone: 435-986-1776 | Website | Facebook | Hours: Monday-Thursday, 3-9 p.m., Friday, 3-10 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

