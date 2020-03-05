Police identify body found near Kanarraville

Composite image, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Police have identified the body found near Kanarraville last week as a 22-year-old male from Taylorsville.

On Feb. 29, deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office responded to a farm field located in Kanarraville after receiving a report of a dead body.

Deputies located an adult male deceased in the field. Investigators were not able to identify the decedent due to the condition of the body and the lack of any personal identification documents. It appears cold weather was believed to be a contributing factor in the death, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. The body was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office to determine the manner and cause of death.

As the investigation continued, Iron County Detectives, with assistance from the Utah Highway Patrol, were able to determine a possible identification for the decedent. The Utah Highway Patrol had previously located an abandoned vehicle found crashed at mile marker 49 on Interstate 15 during a snowstorm that occurred Feb. 9.

The medical examiner was able to determine the male decedent found in Kanarraville was, in fact, the registered owner of the vehicle found on I-15 and was a 22-year-old resident of Taylorsville. At this time, there are no indications of foul play in his death, according to the release.

The condition of the body and other preliminary findings indicate the extreme cold weather and snowfall on the day of the crash caused the male to succumb to the environmental conditions after he walked away from the vehicle toward the town of Kanaraville.

The name of the decedent will not be released at this time pending the death notification to his family members.

