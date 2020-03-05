January 1, 1939 — March 3, 2020

Betty Carolyn Young – an example to many and a friend to all – died March 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving husband and family members. She was 81.

Betty entered the world as a redhead, freckled face angel on Jan. 1, 1939, in her grandmother’s home in Richfield, Utah to Newell and Reba Winget. After three years, she was blessed with a cute little brother, Robert Winget, who blessed her throughout her life with challenges and love.

Betty met Garth Johnson in her early years and married him in the Manti Temple on June 12, 1959. After 45 years of a wonderful marriage, Garth passed away. And three years later, Betty married Arlo Young. Betty lived most of her life in Monroe. She was a small-town girl who loved the people of Monroe and loved the small-town life.

Betty graduated from South Sevier High and worked as a librarian at the high school and seminary for over 30 years. Betty was a valiant servant as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Betty was the finest example of service. She served a mission to Cove Fort with her first husband Garth Johnson, then later, the St. George Temple mission with her current husband, Arlo Young.

She will be remembered for her red hair, her spunky sense of humor, and her love for her family. She had a strong testimony and loved to serve everyone. She loved playing cards with her kids and grandkids, singing, putting puzzles together, but most of all she loved spending time with her loved ones.

She was an amazing cook and always had enough to feed an army and their enemy, and then when you least expected it she’d dump water on your head. This was her way of saying “I love you.” Her message was always be kind.

In her later years, she faced the battle of fighting dementia. During this time, she taught us patience and allowed us to show her a small amount of the service she had long showed all of us.

Her memory will be long cherished and kept alive by her loving husband and caretaker, Arlo Young; children Jeffrey (Terol) Johnson, Brett (Barbara) Johnson, Stephanie Johnson, Tracy (Heidi) Johnson, Troy (Ora) Johnson, Angelia (Patrick) Duke; 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law: Linda Winget.

The family wishes to thank The Meadows of St. George and Hospice for their love and support. Friends are invited to celebrate Betty’s life in Monroe at a viewing from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, March 6 or Saturday, March 7 from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the Monroe 1st and 4th LDS Ward Chapel, 49 E. 200 North, Monroe, Utah. Funeral will follow viewing March 7 at 11 a.m. Internment in the Monroe City Cemetery.