Alyssa Rachelle Thomas

August 23, 1981 — February 27, 2020

With the saddest of hearts, we had to say “goodbye” to our precious Alyssa Thomas, who passed away on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. She was 38 years old. Her struggles were real, and the heartbreak she suffered finally became too much for her to bear.

Alyssa was born in Boise, Idaho on Aug. 23, 1981, to Michelle Thomas. Her father was Raymond Conczos. When Alyssa was still a baby, her mother moved back to St. George, Utah where Alyssa was raised in the Dixie sunshine. She was a beautiful and sweet little girl whose smile could light up a room! She was partial to cats, and they basked in the love and affection she showered on them! Alyssa loved Disneyland, and a summer trip had been planned. When she was 8 years old, she was baptized into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. I’m so proud of her. She’s everything I might have ordered! She is beautiful, healthy, gregarious, smart, affectionate and cheerful. She lights up my life! It is so sad that these loving expressions were not communicated to Alyssa more frequently in her life.

Alyssa attended Dixie College for a time where she excelled in art. She was a good student, and she would bring her artwork over to show us! She was very proud of it. Alyssa gave birth to her adored little girl, Annaka, here in St. George. What a delight this child was to her! This baby brought so much joy into her life! She was such a ray of sunshine! Annaka has continued to be a source of pride for all her nine years! Such a treasure! Little Bretten was born in Oregon, after Alyssa moved back there. He is now 5 years old. These two wonderful little are her legacy, and they survive her. They continue to be the blessings in her life!

We are grateful to Alyssa’s friend, Jason Thompson, who was instrumental in getting her into the treatment center where she was working hard to overcome her struggles with addiction. He told us that she loved spending family time with his children, she loved cooking, watching comedies and listening to music. We are grateful to her many, many friends who cheered her on and were so supportive of her as she worked through her trials. She was an inspiration to those around her, and she was admired for her loving ways and her big heart. When her cousin Monyca Thomas Nielsen learned of Alyssa’s passing, she wrote on her Facebook page, “So sorry that life took away your hope.” We are completely heartbroken.

Alyssa’s greatest joys in her life were her sweet children. To Annaka and Brentten, your mama loved you unconditionally with her whole heart. You were her whole world, and you filled her life with love and sunshine. I hope you will always remember that she loved you more than anything.

Along with her children, Alyssa is survived by many loving and dear aunts, uncles and cousins, some of whom have offered to share their homes with her children. She is also survived by her dear friend and advocate, Jason Thompson, and his children, Ryann and Riley, who became family to her. They shared their home, their love and their Christmases with her. We are comforted by the thought that her beloved Granddaddy and Grandmommy Thomas now have her encircled in their arms in a warm and loving embrace.

The last words Alyssa wrote on her Facebook page were, “Free from suffering.” You are free now, Lissy … rest in peace, pretty girl. We will always love you.

Burial will be in the St. George City Cemetery under the direction of the utmost kind and caring Spilsbury Mortuary.

Graveside service will be Monday, March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the St. George City Cemetery. A family gathering will be held prior to the graveside service at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street in St. George from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

