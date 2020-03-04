June 23, 1929 — February 25, 2020

Roene Turner Snow, 90, joined her beloved husband, Harold Stafford Snow Jr., on Feb. 25, 2020, as she passed peacefully from this life. Roene was born June 23, 1929, to John and Della Averett Turner in the family home on Main Street in Washington, Utah. She was the sixth of eight children born to John and Della, six of whom lived to adulthood; Ada, Oleatha, Stanley, Roene, Darlene, and George. Roene loved her family and growing up in Washington. She attended Dixie High school and graduated in 1947.

As a young woman Roene loved to dance, so much so that she accepted a blind date to a dance with a young Army Air Corpsman newly returned from WWII. Her date with “Staff” Snow became true love and they were sealed in the St. George temple on June 3, 1947. During their nearly 73 years together on this earth, they experienced many ups and downs. One of the first challenges was when Staff was called to serve in the Korean war with the Utah National Guard leaving Roene and their oldest son, Ken, at home. After the war, their life picked up where they left off and they had two more sons right away, with two daughters to follow later.

Roene learned to make blue-ribbon pies from her mother, and every year before Thanksgiving she would host a family pie making day to pass on the tradition to all who wanted to learn. In 1992 she and Staff were able to fulfill a lifelong dream of building a home in Pine Valley. Many family barbecues, reunions and relaxing weekends were spent in beautiful Pine Valley. Roene was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings such as stake primary presidency, young women leader, relief society presidency, and visiting teacher. She loved serving together with Stafford in the St. George Temple which she did for more than 20 years. One of the most rewarding experiences Roene and Stafford had together was serving a mission for the church at the Southern Utah church historical sites. Her greatest joy was her family and serving others. She loved everyone and when she met someone new, she soon discovered where they grew up and their family relationships.

Roene was a dedicated mother of five, grandmother of 21 and GGma to 37 with two more coming this year. She was preceded in death by her husband Stafford and all of her siblings. She is survived by: Kenneth Stafford Snow (Shirla), Russell Turner Snow (Amber), Scott Joseph Snow (Pamela), Linda Humphries (Mont), Lori Ann Moore (Cameron), her adoring grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 6 from 6-8 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 W. St. George Boulevard, and Saturday, March 7, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 5th and 6th Ward Chapel at 85 S. 400 East, St. George, Utah with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be in the St. George City Cemetery.