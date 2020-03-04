December 31, 1945 — March 2, 2020

Robert Lawrence Atwood of St. George, Utah, passed away on March 2, 2020, at the age of 74. Bob was born on Dec. 31, 1945, in American Fork, Utah, to Dean Warnick Atwood and Arlena Heidenreich.

Bob married Emily Weems on Oct. 27, 1974, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bob served in the Utah Army National Guard and attended Snow College where he studied biology. He retired after 35 years in automobile sales/management and real estate. He was initially employed as a mechanic, parts manager and salesman for Dean Evans Chrysler/Plymouth/Honda in Provo and then sales manager at Academy Honda in Orem and finally sales manager and general manager for Steven Wade Honda in St. George.

Bob was renowned throughout the Utah automobile sales industry for his absolute integrity, professionalism and passion for customer service. As a result of his reputation for honest and fair dealing, he built up a base of repeat clients that extended through multiple generations. For the five years prior to his retirement, he worked as a real estate agent for ERA Brokers Consolidated in St. George.

Bob loved listening to music, especially Bob Seger. He loved all sports, but his greatest passion was baseball and the Phillies. He also enjoyed regular golf outings with his buddy John. He loved exploring and hiking the Paria Plateau with his wife Emily and their group called the Rimhuggers. He also enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and traveling across America. Bob is survived by his wife, Emily Weems Atwood, his stepchildren: Tammy (Gordon) Cramer, Gwen (Brooks) Reese, Cindy (Scooter) Farnworth, Shiree Hardy, 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and his sisters Darlene McNutt and Janette (Jim) Jensen. He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepson Scooter Farnworth.

Bob will be greatly missed by family and friends for his friendly and polite personality. He was always a gentleman and had an optimistic outlook on life. He was a life-long, voracious reader, with military history being his favorite. He also loved playing all kinds of games, but he made clear the #1 rule was “Bob wins.” Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior at 10 a.m., at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 W. St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Orem City Cemetery, Orem, Utah.

