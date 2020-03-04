LaRae Rollins Gulliford

Oct. 2, 1925 – Feb. 27, 2020

LaRae Gulliford passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at age 94 at Southgate Senior Living in St. George, Utah. She was born Oct. 2, 1925, in Minersville, Utah, to Truman V. Rollins and Hester Carter Rollins. She was the eldest of five siblings: LaRae, Boyd, JoAnne, Clark and Jeanette. The family moved to Cedar City, Utah in the spring of 1939.

LaRae married Garn Seegmiller shortly after high school graduation in 1943. They later divorced. LaRae met Owen J. Gulliford, who had moved to Cedar City after WWII, where his family had relocated from Colorado. LaRae and Owen married Feb. 2, 1947, in Las Vegas, Nevada. They had two children: daughter Christine (Chris) and son Gary Owen.

LaRae worked for a while at Utah Poultry in Cedar City processing turkeys, also at her uncle Ward Carter’s grocery store, and as a cook at the Cedar City North Elementary School. Later she was one of the original employees working for many years at State Bank of Southern Utah.

LaRae and Owen moved to St. George in 1990 where they could be near to daughter Chris and near to LaRae’s aging parents.

LaRae loved to landscape (and re-landscape) the yards of the several properties where she lived over the years.

LaRae was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Clark Truman Rollins and daughter, Christine (Alger) Chamberlain. She is survived by her brother, Boyd Carter Rollins and sisters, JoAnne Thorley and Jeanette Slack; granddaughter, Danielle Alger Dickinson, great-granddaughter, Baylee Alger; granddaughter, Toni Alger King; great-grandson, River King; great-granddaughter, Tyler King; son, Gary (Judy Taylor Gulliford); granddaughter, Gina Lee Gulliford Serna; great-grandson, Gavin Serna; great-granddaughter, Chloe Serna; granddaughter, Sara Lynn Gulliford-Gosnell; great-granddaughter, Elliot Gosnell; great-granddaughter, Breannyn Gosnell.

In accordance with her instructions, LaRae was cremated by Metcalf Mortuary in St. George, Utah and there will not be a memorial service. Please visit their website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.