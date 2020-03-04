Oct. 24, 1948 — Feb. 29, 2020

On Feb. 29, 2020, John Hilton Lewis returned to the presence of his father in heaven. He was born Oct. 24, 1948, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to George Elmer and Louise (Pat) Hilton Lewis.

He married Jane Laughlin Aug. 22, 1968, and was later sealed for time and all eternity in the Jordan River Temple on Aug. 6, 1982. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and served from June 1968 through June 1970, at which time he was honorably discharged. Jane passed away in December 2010. Three years later, he married Christy Johnson on Aug. 23, 2013.

John enjoyed spending time with family – especially his grandchildren – and friends. He held a special place in his heart for his dogs Blackie and Pixie and loved to take them on walks. As an avid outdoorsman, he spent countless hours hiking, gardening, rock and brass collecting, fishing and trophy hunting. As a result, John had quite the trophy room, and those who knew him would likely have had an opportunity to visit as he loved to show off his successes.

John supported his family by working in the construction industry, pouring concrete flat work for over 35 years, after which he transitioned into being a general contractor, building homes in the Salt Lake Valley. John was a true mountain man that wore his heart on his sleeve. He was an example of pure love. He was always helping someone, with the labor of his hands, wild game from the freezer or veggies from his garden.

John is survived by his wife Christy, sons Johnny and Joe (Julie), daughter Janet, brother Ray (Vicki), sister Maryann, grandchildren Riley, Jenna, Jacie, Jadalyn and Joanna, and pet dogs Blackie and Pixie. He was preceded in death by his eternal companion Jane, brothers Richard and his wife Vickie, Ronald (Ellen), and son Jeffrey.

An evening viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Memorial Redwood Mortuary, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah, 84123. A funeral service will follow the next day at 11 a.m. with a viewing one hour prior, all at the same location. Interment to follow at Memorial Redwood Cemetery. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.