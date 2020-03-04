Jan. 29, 1924 — March 2, 2020

Elliott Cadmus Ingraham, Jr., age 96, passed away March 2, 2020. He was born Jan. 29, 1924, in Buffalo, New York to Elliott Cadmus Ingraham, Sr. and Ida Mae Johnson Ingraham. He married Anita Mae Wyatt Aug. 31, 1952. She preceded him in death Aug. 10, 2007.

Elliott was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War. He served in the U.S. Navy as Torpedoman Third Class. He had strong Christian values and strong loyalty to family. His smile lit up the world. He was a proud husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved to play card games, and watch sports of all kinds. He was a quarterback on his high school football team.

He is survived by his daughters: Cindy (Ingraham) Souders, Karen (Ingraham) Young, and Nancy (Ingraham) Harris, four grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Viewing will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 9:30-10:30 a.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. at Shephard of the Hills United Methodist Church, 920 W. Tonaquint, St. George, Utah. Interment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George.

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, St. George (435) 673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com