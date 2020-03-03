Super Tuesday presidential primary results for Iron, Washington counties

Written by or for St. George News
March 3, 2020
A sign directs voters to the ballot in Southern Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Here are the results of the Super Tuesday presidential primary for Iron and Washington counties. The results will be updated as they become available.

Iron County

Democratic primary results:

 

Republican primary results:

Washington County

Democratic primary results:

JULIÁN CASTRO 9 (0.11%)
ANDREW YANG 25 (0.32%)
CORY BOOKER 8 (0.1%)
PETE BUTTIGIEG 869 (10.99%)
NATHAN BLOXHAM 5 (0.06%)
MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG 1654 (20.92%)
UNDERVOTE 19 (0.24%)
JOSEPH R. BIDEN 1807 (22.86%)
BERNIE SANDERS 1906 (24.11%)
TOM STEYER 71 (0.9%)
ELIZABETH WARREN 936 (11.84%)
MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 15 (0.19%)
TULSI GABBARD 65 (0.82%)
AMY KLOBUCHAR 506 (6.4%)
DEVAL PATRICK 1 (0.01%)
ROQUE DE LA FUENTE 9 (0.11%)

Republican primary results:

ROBERT ARDINI 165 (0.61%)
MATTHEW JOHN MATERN 177 (0.65%)
BOB ELY 65 (0.24%)
JOE WALSH 311 (1.14%)
BILL WELD 683 (2.51%)
UNDERVOTE 84 (0.31%)
DONALD J. TRUMP 25746 (94.55%)

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Press releases and news tips may be sent to news@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!