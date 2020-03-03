Super Tuesday presidential primary results for Iron, Washington counties

ST. GEORGE — Here are the results of the Super Tuesday presidential primary for Iron and Washington counties. The results will be updated as they become available.
Iron County
Democratic primary results:
Republican primary results:
Washington County
Democratic primary results:
|JULIÁN CASTRO
|9
|(0.11%)
|ANDREW YANG
|25
|(0.32%)
|CORY BOOKER
|8
|(0.1%)
|PETE BUTTIGIEG
|869
|(10.99%)
|NATHAN BLOXHAM
|5
|(0.06%)
|MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG
|1654
|(20.92%)
|UNDERVOTE
|19
|(0.24%)
|JOSEPH R. BIDEN
|1807
|(22.86%)
|BERNIE SANDERS
|1906
|(24.11%)
|TOM STEYER
|71
|(0.9%)
|ELIZABETH WARREN
|936
|(11.84%)
|MARIANNE WILLIAMSON
|15
|(0.19%)
|TULSI GABBARD
|65
|(0.82%)
|AMY KLOBUCHAR
|506
|(6.4%)
|DEVAL PATRICK
|1
|(0.01%)
|ROQUE DE LA FUENTE
|9
|(0.11%)
Republican primary results:
|ROBERT ARDINI
|165
|(0.61%)
|MATTHEW JOHN MATERN
|177
|(0.65%)
|BOB ELY
|65
|(0.24%)
|JOE WALSH
|311
|(1.14%)
|BILL WELD
|683
|(2.51%)
|UNDERVOTE
|84
|(0.31%)
|DONALD J. TRUMP
|25746
|(94.55%)
