Super Tuesday presidential primary results for Iron, Washington counties

A sign directs voters to the ballot in Southern Utah, Aug. 11, 2017 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Here are the results of the Super Tuesday presidential primary for Iron and Washington counties. The results will be updated as they become available.

Iron County

Democratic primary results:

Republican primary results:

Washington County

Democratic primary results:

JULIÁN CASTRO 9 (0.11%) ANDREW YANG 25 (0.32%) CORY BOOKER 8 (0.1%) PETE BUTTIGIEG 869 (10.99%) NATHAN BLOXHAM 5 (0.06%) MICHAEL R. BLOOMBERG 1654 (20.92%) UNDERVOTE 19 (0.24%) JOSEPH R. BIDEN 1807 (22.86%) BERNIE SANDERS 1906 (24.11%) TOM STEYER 71 (0.9%) ELIZABETH WARREN 936 (11.84%) MARIANNE WILLIAMSON 15 (0.19%) TULSI GABBARD 65 (0.82%) AMY KLOBUCHAR 506 (6.4%) DEVAL PATRICK 1 (0.01%) ROQUE DE LA FUENTE 9 (0.11%)

Republican primary results:

ROBERT ARDINI 165 (0.61%) MATTHEW JOHN MATERN 177 (0.65%) BOB ELY 65 (0.24%) JOE WALSH 311 (1.14%) BILL WELD 683 (2.51%) UNDERVOTE 84 (0.31%) DONALD J. TRUMP 25746 (94.55%)

