One person taken to hospital after driver runs red light

A driver caused an accident after running a red light, Cedar City, March 3, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Penny Richards, St George News / Cedar City News
CEDAR CITY — A driver was taken to the hospital after crash at the intersection of 200 North and 300 West just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Cedar City Police Cpl. Jake Hoyt told Cedar City News the driver that ran the red light was issued a citation.
“One subject was taken to the hospital, I believe it was by private vehicle for minor injuries,” Hoyt said. “And a citation was issued for the driver running the red light.”
Hoyt said the driver at fault was on 200 North at the time of the accident.
“The red car was traveling eastbound on 200 North through the intersection at 300 West when it ran the light,” Hoyt said. “The gray car was turning onto 200 North from 300 West and the red car hit in the intersection.”
Hoyt said the Cedar City Fire Department responded to the accident due to fluid leaking from the vehicles, and traffic was diverted onto 300 West for approximately 20 minutes while officials cleared the scene.
Hoyt added that officers took note of vehicles that were not cleared off properly while responding to the accident.
“We saw a few people right there that aren’t cleaning the frost off of their windshield properly, which can be a factor in accidents,” he said. “We don’t believe that was a factor in the accident this morning, but we are seeing people aren’t clearing their vehicles off properly.”
A car was hit in an intersection after another driver ran a red light, Cedar City, March 3, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Penny Richards, St George News / Cedar City News
