Warner N. Wood

Warner Wood, our beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away Feb. 27, 2020. Warner was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Hurricane, Utah, to Nennial and Martha Wood. He married Marilynn Wood on March 18, 1972, and was sealed to his family in the Salt Lake Temple on April 16, 1983.

Warner worked for Utah Power and Light for 31 years until he retired and moved to St. George in 1989. Over the years, he worked as a surveyor, mapman, draftsman, salesman, residential sales manager and Wyoming Division Manager. After Warner retired, he became a school bus driver for the Washington County School District. He drove the bus for children with special needs, and he loved every minute of it.

Warner loved life! From racing down the river in Flaming Gorge to fishing quietly on Panguitch Lake, he taught his family to enjoy time together in the outdoors. He loved to “problem solve” and could build or fix almost anything. He was an amazing cook. No one ever left his house hungry or disappointed. He was always ready with another helping of something delicious. Warner enjoyed traveling with his wife. Together they drove across the U.S. and flew around the world. He marveled in the beauty and embraced the flavors and cultures that surrounded him. Warner loved to sing and listen to music. His smooth bass could often be heard serenading his sweetheart as they sat together in the den. You always knew he was working on a new project when you heard his melodic whistling. He loved all sports and tried to share that love with his children, although it didn’t stick.

Warner was a devoted, kind and generous husband and father. He taught his children the importance of lifelong learning and always stressed the importance of education both institutional and through life experiences.

He was an amazing grandfather and loved each one of his grandchildren. Warner was a man of deep faith and understood that our family can and will be together forever. He will be missed by all who knew him and remembered as an adventurous, smart, charming and funny guy.

He is survived by his wife Marilynn Wood, his children Robert (Valerie) Wood, Susan Ledbetter, Katherine Wood, Anna (Mike) Moyle, Roger (Bonnie) Wood and his brother Arlington (Dorothy) Wood. He has 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was loved by many and always gave the best hugs. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers (Gordon,Blair and Bryant), and three sisters (Lois, Pauline, and Verlyn Stout).

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel located at 750 E. Fort Pierce Drive, St. George, Utah 84790 with visitation the evening before from 6-7 p.m. and morning of from 9-10:30 a.m. Interment will begin at 2:30 p.m. at Hurricane Cemetery, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary (435)668-8880.

Those who wish to express condolences please visit https://www.mcmillanmortuary. com/.

Those wishing to send flowers please have them delivered on Tuesday, March 3, to 750 E. Fort Pierce Drive, St. George, Utah 84790 from 5- 5:30 p.m. or contact McMillan Mortuary.