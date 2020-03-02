Temple to Temple Shuttle aims to help fellow Latter-Day Saints during St. George Temple repairs

Temple to Temple transportation service, location and date not specified | Photo courtesy of Mike Heath, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Back in June 2019, Mike Heath and his wife had the idea of providing transportation for fellow members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints when the St. George Temple closed for repairs.

Heath is in the transportation business and was thinking about ways they could help people, especially youth in Southern Utah who still wanted to go to the temple with members of their congregations.

A meeting the following month with the Temple Presidency at the Las Vegas Temple — who were thrilled to have more patrons and were happy to accommodate any way they could — set the Heaths on their course to help.

Soon, they formed Temple to Temple Inc., a nonprofit transportation service that is now welcoming donations, especially for youth trips. They have also developed a website, employed an attorney, a tax accountant, a sign and banner company, an insurance company and have happily gone to work helping their friends.

“A special thanks to those who have donated thus far,” Heath said. “We have found that it is much easier for a ward or branch to use the vans for one day and go to whichever temple they’d like for a much lower cost. They only have to book the date with us and can schedule their own trips and time.”

Several church wards and branches have already scheduled a day each month, he said, noting that the 15-passenger van must be returned with fuel, but the cost is only $150 per van.

However, for youth excursions, and if the vans are available on a Saturday, Temple to Temple will pay the cost of the van. The ward just needs to refill the fuel.

“This is based on a first come, first served basis. This is filling up quickly,” Heath said.

Temple to Temple is currently transporting individuals to the Las Vegas Temple one day a week for $25 round trip.

The trip to Las Vegas leaves the Bloomington Stake Center, 200 W. Brigham Road, St. George, at 8:15 a.m. and returns at 5 p.m. Parking is available at the stake center.

“This allows for two sessions and lunch, or anything else you would like to do,” Heath said.

Trips can be booked on the website or by calling 435-375-1637.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews