Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

An aerial view of the section of state Route 9 that runs through the town of Springdale, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Lochner engineering firm and courtesy of the Zion Regional Collaborative, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1.

ST. GEORGE — The body of a man believed to be in his early 20s was found near Kanarraville early Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — A Hildale couple were arrested Thursday by the Colorado City Marshal’s Office for aggravated assault following an eviction that allegedly erupted into violence the previous evening.

ST. GEORGE — Mercy Air transported an 18-year-old man Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 91 Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — A group of municipalities, public land management agencies, state agencies and other area stakeholders focused on the corridor around Zion National Park is working toward having a section of state Route 9 designated as a National Scenic Byway.

ST. GEORGE — The first St. George resident diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus during a cruise ship vacation will be discharged Monday after two straight negative tests for the virus.

