Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

March 2, 2020
An aerial view of the section of state Route 9 that runs through the town of Springdale, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Lochner engineering firm and courtesy of the Zion Regional Collaborative, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29-March 1.

Body found near Kanarraville

Composite image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The body of a man believed to be in his early 20s was found near Kanarraville early Saturday afternoon.

Couple living in basement arrested in Hildale when eviction turns violent

File photo of Colorado City Marshal’s Office patrol vehicle, Hildale, Utah, April 28, 2019 | Photo by Ron Chaffin, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Hildale couple were arrested Thursday by the Colorado City Marshal’s Office for aggravated assault following an eviction that allegedly erupted into violence the previous evening.

Mercy Air transports 18-year-old man after motorcycle crash on Old Highway 91

Mercy Air responds to motorcycle accident near mile marker 5 on Old Highway 91 near the Utah and Arizona border, Feb. 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Leclair, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mercy Air transported an 18-year-old man Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 91 Saturday afternoon.

Zion alliance goes after scenic byway designation for section of SR-9

An aerial view of the section of state Route 9 that runs through the town of Springdale, Utah, date not specified | Photo by Lochner engineering firm and courtesy of the Zion Regional Collaborative, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A group of municipalities, public land management agencies, state agencies and other area stakeholders focused on the corridor around Zion National Park is working toward having a section of state Route 9 designated as a National Scenic Byway.

Half of cruise ship couple from St. George cleared of new virus, husband settles into quarantined room

Nurse holding test tube with blood for 2019-nCoV analyzing. UNdated photo illustration. | Photo by
photoguns, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The first St. George resident diagnosed with the COVID-19 coronavirus during a cruise ship vacation will be discharged Monday after two straight negative tests for the virus.

