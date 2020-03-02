Last-minute voter guide for Super Tuesday

A mail-in ballot gets turned in at the dropbox at the Washington County Administration Building, St. George, Utah, November, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — This upcoming Tuesday marks the first time Utah will be holding a presidential primary on “Super Tuesday.” Unlike previous years, there is no caucus activity that day, and the voting is being done through mail-in ballots.

Mail-in ballots were sent out earlier this month to registered Republican and Democrat voters. If you haven’t sent your ballot in yet or would rather vote in person, here are a few things to keep in mind.

Mail-in ballots

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked on or before March 2. However, they can also still be turned in at county drop boxes located at the Washington County Administration Building in St. George, as well as the St. George, Washington City, Hurricane and Santa Clara branches of the Washington County Library.

In Iron County, ballots can be dropped at the Cedar City Offices; Enoch City Office; town halls in Kanarraville, Brian Head or Paragonah; or the Iron County Courthouse in Parowan.

Mail-in ballots can be deposited in the boxes until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Voting in person

Physical voting locations will open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Locations in Washington County are:

Washington County Administration Building, 197 E. Tabernacle St, St. George.

Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.

South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 S, St. George.

Sun River Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, St. George.

Hurricane City Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.

Santa Clara Library, 1099 Lava Flow Drive, St. George.

In Iron County, physical voting can be done at the following locations:

Cedar City Council Chambers, 10 N. Main St., Cedar City.

Iron County Courthouse, 168 S. 100 East, Parowan.

Unaffiliated voters

As of Feb. 24, Utah has over 1.47 million active registered voters, according to the Lt. Governor’s Office. Republicans account for 704,000 active voters, with active Democrats coming in at 208,500. Between them are the active unaffiliated voters near 489,600. Utah’s remaining active voters are affiliated with various political parties like the Libertarians and Independent Americans.

Unaffiliated voters who want to switch to either the Democratic or Republican Party prior to voting had a deadline of Feb. 3 so they could get a mail-in ballot for their desired party. However, there is still an opportunity to vote in either party’s primary.

The Republican primary is closed to those unaffiliated with the party. However, individuals who have affiliated with the party since Feb. 3 can go to a polling location and request a provincial ballot.

The Democratic primary is open to the unaffiliated and members of other parties. However, this doesn’t mean someone can vote in both primaries. Its only one or the other.

Caucus and convention dates

Caucuses won’t be held on Super Tuesday. To find caucuses and upcoming convention dates, check the following party websites:

