Sheriff’s deputy’s truck rolls while responding to threat, another vehicle rear-ended in same intersection

Two accidents occurred at the same intersection around the same time, Cedar City, March 2, 2020

CEDAR CITY —Four vehicles were involved in multiple accidents behind the Cedar City Airport Monday morning.

Cedar City Police Cpl. Jake Hoyt told Cedar City News an Iron County Sheriff’s deputy’s vehicle rolled on its side when the deputy encountered ice near the intersection of 2200 North and 2300 West around 7:30 a.m. The vehicle slid on the ice and hit another vehicle head-on before it rolled.

“Officers were responding to a priority call in Beryl when the accident happened,” Hoyt said. “That accident was caused due to very poor, icy roads.”

Around the same time, another vehicle was rear-ended in the same intersection.

“Right after that accident, still due to the bad conditions, a secondary accident occurred with another car rear-ending a suburban at the scene,” Hoyt said.

All parties were evaluated by emergency medical services. Although no one was transported from the scene, extensive damage was done to most of the vehicles.

ICSO Lt. Del Schlosser said deputies were responding to an individual in Beryl who was making threats at a job he had been fired from.

A page went out for a SWAT team but was canceled as the subject fled the scene toward Washington County.

Schlosser said authorities in Washington County are attempting to locate him.

