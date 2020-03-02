14 Eagle Scouts ‘join the nest’ following ceremony in St. George

ST. GEORGE — Fourteen Boy Scouts from St. George were honored for achieving the highest rank attainable in the organization, one that only 4% of all scouts achieve in a ceremony attended by more than 200 Sunday evening.

Since its inception in 1912, more than 2.2 million young men and boys have attained the rank of Eagle Scout after earning at least 21 merit badges, demonstrating “Scout Spirit” based on the oath of law, service and leadership. Once completed, these Eagle Scouts joined the ranks with many others, including Neil Armstrong, Bill Gates and J. Willard Marriott.

On Sunday, 14 Scouts attained the coveted rank during a Court of Honor ceremony held in a lecture hall Sunday at the Desert Hills Middle School. Each scout was called out individually, and the nature of the project they had undertaken and completed was announced by former Scoutmaster John Rasmussen. The projects were part of their requirement for attaining Eagle Scout, and the boys were required to spend at least 100 hours on each project.

The ceremony was an important recognition of the many hours of dedication each of the young men had undertaken for the past five or six years.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, a dozen or so former Eagle scouts gathered together while the final honors were presented to the newest members. When the last medals and pins were handed out, the former scouts welcomed the Eagle scouts into their ranks in the “Eagle’s Nest.”

