Local DAR chapter seeking Vietnam veterans ‘to honor and thank’ at upcoming ceremony

ST. GEORGE — After surviving their time in the Vietnam War, when many members of the U.S. armed forces returned home, they faced scorn, ridicule and even hostility from their fellow Americans. Being spit on was common, middle fingers replaced a handshake and their honor was often forgotten. However, if a local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has their way, their sacrifice will always be remembered.

In an continuing effort to ensure every veteran of the Vietnam War is thanked for their service, the Color Country Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution has organized a commemorative ceremony to be held March 27, at 2 p.m at the Southern Utah Veterans Home in Ivins.

The public is invited and those who served are being sought to help celebrate all local veterans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces at any time during the period of Nov. 1, 1955 to May 15, 1975, regardless of duty location (in-country, in-theater or stationed elsewhere during the Vietnam War period).

March 29 is recognized as National Vietnam War Veterans Day when it was signed into law as a Presidential Proclamation in 2017.

Color Country Chapter Regent Valerie King told St. George News that some veterans might have missed the ceremony last year, and they are hoping the public with help them reach out to everyone in Southern Utah and help them register.

“The DAR Color Country Chapter wishes to connect with as many Vietnam veterans as we can,” King said, “to honor and thank them properly in 2020.”

The United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration program was created to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. It was authorized by Congress, established under the Secretary of Defense and signed into law in January 2008.

Commemoration activities began in 2012 and are scheduled to continue through Veterans Day 2025. Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is a registered “Commemorative Partner” and have volunteered to plan and conduct events that recognize Vietnam veterans for their service, valor and sacrifice in conjunction with the commemoration effort.

As a lasting memento of the nation’s gratitude, a special Vietnam veterans lapel has been designed for commemorative partners to publicly present to each veteran who served during the Vietnam War period. All local Vietnam War veterans who register to attend the upcoming March 27 ceremony will receive this special pin in addition to a personalized certificate.

If you or someone you know served during the Vietnam War period and would like to be recognized at this ceremony, please email colorcountrychapter@gmail.com. The veteran’s name and branch of service is required to register. To speak directly to an event representative, contact DAR member Pat Moseman at 801-232-5645 or VVA Chapter #961 President Danny Greathouse at 435-619-4901.

The deadline for registration is March 23, 2020.

Event details

What: “Honoring our Vietnam Veterans,” commemorative ceremony organized by the Color Country Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

When: March 27, 2020, 2 p.m.

Where: Southern Utah Veterans Home, 160 N. 200 East, Ivins.

Registration: Email colorcountrychapter@gmail.com or call 801-232-5645 or 435-619-4901.