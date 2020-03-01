July 15, 1985 — February 27, 2020

Paul Steven Vaughan unexpectedly passed away at Dixie Regional Medical Center due to complications from a bacterial infection on Feb. 27, 2020. He was surrounded by his loved ones as he took his last breath.

Paul was born at home on July 15, 1985 to Steven and Maelon Vaughan in Mesa, Arizona. Steve finally got his bouncing baby boy after four rambunctious little girls. In 1988, the family relocated to St. George, Utah. This area became home for Paul. He attended school here, and those that knew him were aware school just wasn’t Paul’s thing. It was more about friends than education. Paul was so likeable he could make friends with anyone. Paul had such a caring heart; he would literally give the shirt off his back and the shoes from his feet if he knew someone needed it more.

Paul loved everything with two or four wheels – the faster the better. The adrenaline rush was exciting for him. He enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially off-road races and spending time with his Dad. Being in the beauty of nature was inspiring to him.

Paul was such a hard worker and dedicated a lot of his time into his parent’s construction business. He had so much satisfaction of working on vehicles with his auto detailing services and tinkered with everything electronic. Whenever you saw him, he always had earbuds and music playing. Paul was there for anyone who needed him. He always had a smile on his face and never spoke ill of anyone. He was fiercely loyal and proud of his family talking about them often, especially of his dad!

Paul had a testimony of the Savior Jesus Christ and was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Washington Fields 16th Ward. He had the most contagious laugh and sparkling eyes which will be remembered forever. He loved his children Lilly, Landan, and Drake. They meant so much to him. Paul was the happiest when he was with his family. He loved having a little brother and five sisters who adored him. He had many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins, a very large supportive and loving family.

He is survived by his three children, Lillian Anne, Landan Jeffrey, and Drake Lynn. His parents Steven and Maelon. His siblings Maryann (Jared), Jennifer (Jeremi), Stephannie (Jamison), Alonna (Chris), Kyle (Ashlee), Megann (Bobby). He was preceded in death by his Grandpa Leon and Grandma Mary Lynn Adams, and his Aunt Marolyn Burk.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at DRMC for their professionalism, sympathy, love and care for him.

There will be a viewing on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, and Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020 from 9:30 –10:30 am at Spilsbury Mortuary located at 110 South Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Funeral services will be held on Saturday Mar. 7, 2020 at 11:00 am at Spilsbury Mortuary. Interment will follow at Tonaquint Cemetery located at 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

