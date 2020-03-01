Mercy Air transports 18-year-old man after motorcycle crash on Old Highway 91

Mercy Air responds to motorcycle accident near mile marker 5 on Old Highway 91 near the Utah and Arizona border, Feb. 29, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Andrew Leclair, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Mercy Air transported an 18-year-old man Saturday afternoon following a motorcycle crash on Old Highway 91 Saturday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m., a man driving a motorcycle was headed northbound on Old Highway 91 near mile marker 5 with a group of other motorcyclists when, for reasons not yet known, he crashed said Ivins Fire Chief Randy Hancey.

“As he was going around the turn, I guess he hit some gravel or his front end of his motorcycle spun out, is kind of the story we’re getting,” Hancey said. “He was with a group of friends – a group of motorcycle riders.”

The friends he was traveling with called in the accident and Santa Clara/Ivins Fire and Rescue, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Mercy Air responded to the call.

The man was reported as suffering multiple injuries.

“Possible neck fractures, sounded like a femur fracture, pneumothorax, which is a lung injury… like a collapsed lung and some other facial injuries,” Hancey said.

Because of the severity of injuries, the man was life flighted by Mercy Air to Dixie Regional Medical Center for treatment.

There were no other vehicles reportedly involved in this accident.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.