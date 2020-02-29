Livestream: Local teams in class 4A boys and girls basketball state championship games

Stock image, St. George News
ST. GEORGE — Below are the livestreams for the Region 9 boys and girls basketball teams in the championships of the Class 4A basketball tournament. The streams are presented by KSL and the WATCHit Network.
Girls basketball: No. 1 Cedar vs No. 7 Pine View – 11 a.m. at Weber State University
Boys basketball: No. 1 Sky View vs No. 2 Dixie – 1:30 p.m. at Weber State University
