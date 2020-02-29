Body found near Kanarraville

Composite image, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The body of a man believed to be in his early 20s was found near Kanarraville early Saturday afternoon.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that deputies responded to the report of a dead body located in a field north of Kanarraville around 1 p.m.

“Cold weather is believed to have been a contributing factor in his death,” the press release states.

The body is currently listed as unidentified and has been sent to the state Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Kanarraville is located 13 miles south of Cedar City.

