Southern Utah youth conquering new season of ‘American Ninja Warrior Junior’

Beckstrand siblings Baylee, Kai and Luke pose in their family's gym in Washington City, Utah. The trio competed on "American Ninja Warrior Junior," filmed in Los Angeles, July 2019

ST. GEORGE — A new season of the popular “American Ninja Warrior Junior” television show is already underway, and once again viewers will be able to see some Southern Utah residents among the competitors including the return of a defending champion.

Holly Beckstrand and husband Brian Beckstrand, both “Ninja Warrior” veterans themselves, told St. George News three of their children will appear on upcoming episodes of “American Ninja Warrior Junior,” which broadcast its second season premiere on Saturday, Feb. 22.

Kai, who will compete in the 13-14 age category this year, won first place in the show’s finals for the 11-12 age group last year and earned $15,000 for his efforts. Kai’s younger brother Luke Beckstrand will compete in the 11-12 age group this year. Luke’s first appearance will air at 7 p.m. tonight on Universal Kids (DirectTV channel 295, St. George TDS 234, Cedar City TDS 103).

Kai and Luke’s younger sister Baylee Beckstrand will compete in the 9-10 age group and is scheduled to appear on the series’ 10th episode.

The trio of Beckstrand siblings will be joined by Anna McArthur, who was 12 when the show was filmed in Los Angeles last summer. McArthur also trains at The Grip Fitness, the family gym in Washington City that is owned and operated by Brian and Holly Beckstrand.

McArthur, also a resident of Washington City, is scheduled to appear on episode 13 of the show, as is Kai Beckstrand.

If any of the kids place high enough to advance in their respective competitions, they will appear in additional episodes later in the season.

“That’s a secret I can’t tell,” Holly Beckstrand said, noting that although the shows were taped last summer, contestants are not permitted to reveal the outcome of a competition before it airs.

Only 48 kids in each age group are selected from around the country to compete on the show, Holly Beckstrand added. The show features contestants making their way through a timed obstacle course with a series of difficult physical challenges.

As for the adult version of the show, Holly Beckstrand says she will be traveling to the Los Angeles area next month to compete, as will local ICU nurse Madyson Howard, who placed second in the Seattle/Tacoma city finals last year.

“I was just selected to compete at Universal Studios on ‘American Ninja Warrior’ March 13 and 14, along with Madyson Howard, who also trains at our gym,” Holly Beckstrand said.

