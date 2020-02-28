November 9, 1929 — February 24, 2020

Sally A. Huffman returned to her heavenly home at the age of 90 on Feb. 24, 2020. She was born on Nov. 9, 1929, in Salt Lake City, Utah to James Anderton, Jr. and Clara May Nunley.

She married Kenneth Lovell Huffman, the love of her life, on Jan. 25, 1947, in Evanston Wyoming. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and became a forever family with their six children.

Sally grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah where she attended South High School. As a teenager, she worked at New England Bakery where she met her husband, Ken. They went on to own their own bakery in Bountiful, Utah. Sally then worked in the grocery business for many years, both in Utah and California. Upon retirement, Ken and Sally pursued a lifelong dream of traveling the world.

Sally was the best mother and grandmother ever and took great pride in her children and grandchildren. In turn, they adored her and loved spending time with her.

Sally is survived by her children: Kenneth D. Huffman (Nona Mae), Cheryl Bloomfield (Peter), Kris Huffman (Sarah), brothers Ted Anderton, and Ronald Anderton (Muriel). Her legacy lives on through her 18 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Sally was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth L. Huffman; children Keith Huffman, Barbara Barker, and Kelly Huffman; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 2 p.m., with a visitation prior from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at the Santa Clara 11th Ward Chapel, 3815 Rachel Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary and funeral listings.