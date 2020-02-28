Live stream: Class 4A girls basketball semifinals

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Below are the live streams for the Region 9 teams in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A girls basketball tournament. The streams are presented by KSL and the WATCHit Network.

No. 1 Cedar vs No. 5 Green Canyon – 2:30 p.m. at Weber State

https://sports.deseret.com/high-school/game/190384/2020-02-28-girls-basketball-green-canyon-cedar-city

No.3 Desert Hills vs No. 7 Pine View – 4:10 p.m. at Weber State

https://sports.deseret.com/high-school/game/190385/2020-02-28-girls-basketball-pine-view-desert-hills

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.