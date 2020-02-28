Chief of Police Richard Farnsworth announces retirement after 27 years with St. George Police Department

St. George Police Chief Richard Farnsworth at St. George City Hall, St. George, Utah, Oct. 4, 2018 | Photo by Joseph Witham, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Chief of Police Richard Farnsworth, a veteran of 27 years on the St. George Police Department, including 17 months as Chief of Police, has announced his retirement effective Friday.

Farnsworth was appointed Chief of Police by the St. George City Council on Oct. 4, 2018, following the retirement of Marlon Stratton. He began his career with St. George Police as a reserve officer in September 1992 and was hired as a full-time police officer in December 1993. He served as Sergeant, Lieutenant and Captain before he was promoted to Deputy Chief of Police in May 2011.

“I have appreciated the opportunity to work with Rich over the last 12 years,” St. George Mayor Jon Pike said in a press release from the city. “Due in no small part to his leadership and service, our police department is well-positioned to meet future challenges of law enforcement. We wish Rich all the best in his next chapter of life.”

“It has been an incredible opportunity to work with Rich,” City Manager Adam Lenhard said. “I consider it a highlight of my career. He loves the city and we are better because of his service.”

The city of St. George will immediately begin a nationwide search for Farnsworth’s successor. An Interim Chief of Police will be named shortly.

