Couple arrested after allegedly transporting 21 pounds of meth, heroin with 2-year-old in vehicle

An Iron County Sheriff Deputy found methamphetamine and heroin while searching a vehicle after stopping the car for spending, Feb. 21, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Iron County Sheriff's Office, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Iron County Sheriff’s Deputy Daniel Lee arrested two people Feb. 21 after finding several pounds of methamphetamine and heroin in their vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, Lee pulled a vehicle over on Interstate 15 for speeding. He discovered a glass jar containing marijuana in the vehicle’s glove box when the driver opened it to get the registration.

After searching the vehicle, Lee found 21 pounds of methamphetamine and 2.5 pounds of heroin.

The driver, Hector Topete, allegedly said he and his passenger, Michelle Molina, were to be paid $5,000 upon delivery of the drugs in Colorado. Topete and Molina were living together, and they had their 2-year-old daughter in the vehicle when Lee pulled them over.

Topete and Molina were arrested and both were charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute, one count of class B-misdemeanor possession of marijuana and one count of class B-misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

