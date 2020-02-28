February 26, 1951 — February 27, 2020

Gary Stephen Stubbs, Washington Utah, age 69, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Gary was born Feb. 26, 1951, in Everett, Washington to Joseph DeMar Stubbs and Wanda Marie Waltz. He married Christine Reidhead (deceased) and had three children, Jeremy Stephen Stubbs, Erin Tapia and Lynn Stubbs. He met and married Marisol Contreras on Feb. 13, 2013.

Gary moved to Parowan, Utah at age 12 then to St. George, Utah and lived there until death. Gary served in the United States Army and went to Vietnam. Gary was a hard worker and known by many people. He loved camping, fishing and visiting family. He loved his family which included Marisol’s two children, Roberto and Marisol, her six grandchildren, his three children and three grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Marisol Stubbs, children Jeremey (Valerie) Kuna, Idaho, Erin Tapia (Miguel), Trisha Lynn Stubbs (deceased); stepchildren Roberto and Marisol Navarro and nine grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2020, at 6-9 p.m. in Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Our family would like to acknowledge the special care given at DRMC; Dr. Mercado and Dr. Leon and to his favorite Nurse Trena.

