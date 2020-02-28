Hurricane man arrested for burglary after items go missing from safe inside of home

Hurricane City Police vehicle, Hurricane, Utah, June 7, 2019 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A local man is in jail facing multiple felony charges, including burglary and theft, after officers were called out to investigate a report of jewelry, cash and other property allegedly taken from a home in Hurricane.

Michael Alexander Flores, 20, of Hurricane, was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility on Wednesday afternoon and faces three third-degree felonies, including burglary of a dwelling, burglary of a nondwelling and theft. He also faces five misdemeanor charges, including three counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia and theft.

The charges stem from an indent earlier in the week when police were called out to reports of theft and learned that jewelry and other valuables were taken during an alleged burglary of a residence by the suspect who lived in an out-building on the property, Hurricane Police Officer Ken Thompson told St. George News.

The homeowner called police after they discovered that cash and other items were missing from a safe located inside of the home.

A second individual living in the home also reported that several of his items were removed from the garage.

A search warrant was obtained, and during a search of the outbuilding where the suspect lived, officers found a number of items and other property reportedly taken from the residence and garage, along with a small amount of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Flores was arrested and transported to jail while the proposed charges were submitted to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review.

Prior to the current arrest, there are no other cases involving any theft or felony offenses for Flores that could be located, but Thompson said officers were familiar with Flores primarily due to having minor run-ins with the suspect as a juvenile.

