St. George Police ask for public’s help identifying 2 men captured on surveillance footage

ST. GEORGE — Investigators from the St. George Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two people captured on camera entering a local business.

Pictures of two men taken from surveillance footage were posted to the St. George Police Department Facebook page Friday morning.

“We are interested in learning the identity of these two men,” the Facebook post states. “We understand that you’d like to know all the details about these types of posts. St. George Police Dept. has chosen not to provide much more than the photo and incident number.”

The post goes on to say that many people requested more information, but in the interest of all parties involved, they will not go into any more detail.

The first man was dressed in a white Ecko Unltd. T-shirt and matching black sweatpants, sporting a Ford brand baseball cap. The second man, with a similar build, wore a teal and white baseball cap, dark hoodie and sweatpants as well.

“We appreciate your understanding and help,” the post states.

If you have information about these individuals, the department asks that you call 435-627-4300 and refer to incident number 20P004981.

