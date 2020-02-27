Live stream: Class 4A boys basketball quarterfinals

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Below are the live streams for the Region 9 teams in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A boys basketball tournament. The streams are presented by KSL and the WATCHit Network.

Boys basketball

No. 4 Cedar vs. No. 12 Desert Hills – 9:30 a.m. at Weber State

No. 1 Sky View vs. No. 8 Hurricane – 11:10 a.m. at Weber State

No. 2 Dixie vs. No. 10 Green Canyon – 12:50 p.m. at Weber State

