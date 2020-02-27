Body found in water at Sand Hollow State Park, investigation ongoing

Sand Hollow Reservoir, Hurricane, Utah, June 28, 2016 | File photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Salt Lake County man was found dead following an incident at Sand Hollow State Park.

The body was located Thursday in the “jumping rocks” area of the park. Initially, the search began as a missing person’s report.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out the missing person’s report on Wednesday. Early the following morning, the man’s vehicle was located at Sand Hollow State Park at the boat ramp parking lot near the jumping rocks area on the northeast side of the reservoir. Jumping off the cliffside into the reservoir is permitted by the park in this area.

Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers, along with members of Washington County Search and Rescue, located and recovered the man’s body about 15 feet from shore in approximately 13 feet of water.

At this time, the incident remains under investigation. The man’s name is being withheld at this time until notification of family members is complete.

The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends its condolences to the friends and family impacted by this tragedy and would like to thank all those who assisted in the response efforts.

