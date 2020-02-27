MISSING: Two runaway teenagers reported missing from Cedar City

Written by Kelsey Cooke
February 27, 2020
CEDAR CITY — Two runaway juveniles have been reported missing since Feb. 18 from the Cedar City area.

According to a press release, the Cedar City Police Department was notified of the runaway teenagers, Asia Marie Loomer-James, 16, and Larry Dean Cooke Jr., 15, on Feb. 18 at around 12:39 p.m.

The officer who responded to the scene was given a description of the two juveniles and an adult female who was potentially driving a small, red car. Initial information also indicated the teens may have been leaving the state, possibly with Loomer-James’ biological mother.

The CCPD investigations department has been following leads to locate the teenagers. Loomer-James’ biological mother was located in Oklahoma where local authorities contacted her and searched her residence with no success in finding the teenagers — she also denied taking them.

Investigators are following leads which indicate the juveniles might be in Las Vegas, Nevada, Oklahoma, Montana or California.

Loomer-James and Cooke have been missing for nine days as of Thursday, and they have not contacted family members or updated any social media accounts. Both are listed on the National Crime Information Center and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Loomer-James is a white female, approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes. Cooke is white male, approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees the juveniles or has information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact Detective Sergeant Chet Smith or CCPD at 435-586-2956 and reference case number C20-00580.

Asia Loomer-James, 16, and Larry Cooke, 15, were last seen on Feb. 18 | Flyers from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website, St George News / Cedar City News

