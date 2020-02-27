Grady Clocks In: Taking the work out of tedious home maintenance with QRS

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Tired of those tedious home maintenance tasks that always seem to get put off until its too late? Don’t wait until you have to make costly repairs; call QRS and let them take care of it for you.

In this week’s episode of “Grady Clocks In,” Grady Sinclair helps QRS owner Dustin John complete some routine home maintenance.

“I went out on a limb and hired Grady today,” John said. “Hopefully he doesn’t fall off a ladder and kill himself.”

Watch this installment of “Grady Clocks In” in the media player above to see if Grady survives to another episode.

QRS – Quality Residential Services – is a home maintenance company designed to take the work out of home ownership.

For a monthly fee, QRS will take care of all the mundane maintenance a home needs on a regular basis, including changing furnace filters, fridge filters, smoke detector batteries and more.

With three packages to choose from, homeowners have the option of picking from a wide menu of services and maintenance issues that are often forgotten – or worse, left until it is too late.

The professionals at QRS specialize in taking care of those tedious tasks, which frees up homeowners from the nagging weight of a “honey-do” list.

But Sinclair isn’t exactly a professional home maintenance specialist, especially when it comes to maintaining HVAC systems.

“I’m a ‘No Filter’ kind of guy,” he joked.

Will Sinclair make a good impression on John? More importantly, will he give up his glamorous life as a quasi-celebrity and make an honest living for a change?

Find out on the latest installment of “Grady Clocks In.”

“I think I found my true calling,” Sinclair said. “I should be servicing homes.”

QRS | Address: 3838 S. 2640 E., St. George | Telephone: 435-279-0537 | Hours of Operation: Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. | Website.

