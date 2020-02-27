David Leroy Bishop

February 22, 2020

David L. Bishop, 77, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah to William H. Bishop and Bernice E. Bishop. David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping. He also loved to travel.

He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Unselt-Bishop, Panguitch, Utah, daughters Carol Bishop-Mills, Boca Raton, Florida, Theresa (Alan Bickley) Bishop, St. George, Utah, and Darby Klungervik, St. George, Utah. Seventeen grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, sister and two brothers.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 1 at Bishop’s Grill located at 969 N. 3050 East, Washington, Utah, at 6 p.m.

