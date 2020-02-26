Joylene Hobbs Steffensen

April 2, 1930 — February 19, 2020

Joylene “Joy” Hobbs Steffensen, 89, passed away Feb. 19, 2020, at Spring Gardens Assisting Living. She was born April 2, 1930, in Downey, Idaho to Veda Merrill and Albert Alfred Hobbs. On Sept. 1, 1951, Joy married Jed Elmo Steffensen in the Preston, Idaho Stake Center. They were later sealed in the St. George, Utah Temple.

Joy had many talents. She sewed her own clothes. She enjoyed collecting antiques and painting. Her favorite creations were her many beautiful watercolor paintings. She sold many and her family also chose paintings to display in their homes. Joy’s favorite place to be was outdoors where she golfed, hiked and camped.

Joy was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints having served in many callings, including Primary President.

Joy grew up in Preston and attended Utah State University. She lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Pocatello, Idaho; Salt Lake City, Utah; Engelwood, Colorado; Albuquerque, New Mexico; Boulder City, Colorado; Longmont, Colorado; and St. George, Utah.

Joy’s husband, Jed, passed away Oct. 20, 2012. She is survived by her son, Lex Elmo Steffensen of Hollister, California; daughter, Valerie Joy Baker of Longmont, Colorado; grandchildren: Steffenie Joy Wright of Kennewick, Washington, Dr. Caleb Baker of Berthoud, Colorado and Robert Baker of Thermopolis, Wyoming; and brother, Richard Hobbs of Cedar City, Utah.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary (435) 673-4221.