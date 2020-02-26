‘We are the most caring and honest pawn shop around’; It’s all about family at Discount Pawn

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — When many people hear the words “pawn shop,” they have a bad impression. They think of Las Vegas, dirty and grimy, with outrageous interest rates and owners that make you feel like garbage for walking in their store asking for money.

“Some people just have that mentality,” says Derrik Staheli, who owns 2019 Best of Southern Utah winner Discount Pawn with his wife, Mandy, and parents, Delbert and Linda. However, since the day they first opened the doors of their family-run pawn shops, they’ve been on a mission to change expectations — to treat people with dignity, compassion and love, like they’d hope to be treated.

“We are natives here … born and raised. Our ties to the Southern Utah community go way back,” Staheli told St. George News. “We are truly family-owned, and we work for the customers. We’re not scared to say we’re the best pawn shop in town as far as customer service, prices and loan rates.”

Their store has grown rapidly in popularity in past years, garnering the most 5-star reviews of any pawn shop in the area and voted the Best Pawn Shop and Gold Store in Southern Utah. Staheli said their mission is to “provide an unparalleled pawn shop experience that will prove that we are the most caring and honest pawn shop around,” and the simple key to their success is maintaining their family feel and keeping it about the people.

“We’re not a big chain where they say, ‘Sorry I can’t do that deal’ or ‘Sorry I can’t get you that special rate,'” he said. “Each case is different. We take each customer, look at them case by case, and we actually are willing to work with them.”

Discount Pawn has no employees outside their family, and customers may even see Staheli’s two boys, ages 5 and 2, roaming around the store laughing. They are always playing and getting in people’s way, Staheli joked, adding that he encourages everyone to bring in their little ones and let them run wild too.

They are a full-service pawn shop, dealing in gold, silver, fine jewelry, tools, antiques, collectibles, firearms, electronics, game systems and more. Mandy Staheli has received degrees from the Gemological Institute of America on her path to becoming a gemologist and is able to test and grade diamonds and estimate values of jewelry, collectibles and coins.

As far as collateral and title loans, Derrik Staheli said they have the best interest rates in the area. In just five years of operation, they have serviced over $1.5 million dollars in short-term collateral loans, and they can also buy out and refinance existing loans from their competitors and offer lower payments for customers.

Staheli said he sees pawn shops as an integral part of the community, a place people should feel safe to turn for help when life gets rough. If someone has never received a loan from a pawn shop or is unsure of how it all works, he invites them to come in and let him or his dad explain the process and set their mind at ease.

Some people might only need a temporary loan on their vehicle to carry them over a few days, and usually banks won’t touch those types of customers, but he said helping people get through in those dire situations is what actually keeps him going and smiling day after day.

“I love the pawn business because we get anywhere from single moms who may just be waiting for the next paycheck to business owners who need a temporary loan to get their payroll taken care of until their receivables come in,” he said. “We see a big, diverse range of customers, and it’s really fun to be able to help them out.”

Discount Pawn was recently nominated for the second annual Best of Southern Utah competition, and Staheli said he hopes everyone will give them a chance and vote for them to win again this year. He said they’ve already been voted Best Pawn Shop once, and he is very proud of how they treat their customers and the community.

From fundraising for nearby charities to organizing signing events for the recent tax referendum, they are always on the lookout for ways to help Southern Utah. Aside from the store, he is most proud of building their loyal following of friends.

“Each one (vote) is genuine. It’s very humbling, and we’re very proud of how well we take care of our customers and how they’ve reciprocated to us.”

Voting for Best of Southern Utah can be done online. For more information, call Derrik Staheli at 435-688-2000 or email him at discountpawnutah@gmail.com.

Discount Pawn is located at 790 S. Bluff St. in St. George and 134 E. Main St. in Enterprise. Follow them on Facebook here.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

