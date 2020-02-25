Family of four transported to hospital after rollover on I-15

Picture of a rollover that led to the transportation of four people to the hospital, Near Beaver, Utah, Feb. 25, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — On Tuesday afternoon, a family of four was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 just south of Beaver when they lost control of their vehicle and rolled near milepost 103.

At the time of the incident, the driver of the blue Subaru drifted off the freeway on the left-hand side and overcorrected back onto the road, sending the vehicle rolling off the right-hand side of I-15.

Utah Highway Patrol Trooper Eldon Godfrey was the investigating officer on the incident.

“It was a family of four, the two parents, a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old,” Godfrey said. “The driver drifted off to the left, overcorrected back right and attempted to regain control of the vehicle until they eventually went off the right shoulder and rolled several times.”

One of the four occupants was injured as a result of the incident, and all four were transported to the hospital as a precautionary measure.

