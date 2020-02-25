July 3, 1938 — February 23, 2020

Ray D. Christoffersen, 81, of St. George, Utah died Feb. 23, 2020, surrounded by family in St. George.

He was born July 3, 1938, in Ord, Nebraska, the 5th child of Elmer and Clara Christoffersen.

Ray grew up in Ord, Nebraska, and Ogden, Utah. After finishing high school in Ogden, he lived in several locations prior to moving to Wyoming in 1968. He moved his family to Cheyenne in 1985 where he worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming prior to starting an employee benefit consulting firm.

Ray married Carolyn Pace on Aug. 31, 1957. During their 62-year marriage, Ray and Carolyn enjoyed many activities together including church callings, traveling and raising their 10 children. After retirement in 2004, they spent 18 months in South Africa on a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ray is survived by his wife Carolyn Marie Christoffersen of St. George, Utah; daughters, Susan (Will) Thomson of Arvada, Colorado, Laurie (Richard) Fitt of St. George, Utah, Judy (Mike) Eldredge of Mapleton, Utah, and Jean (Wes) Pierce of Midvale, Utah; sons, Martin (DeAnne) Christoffersen of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Jon Christoffersen of Provo, Utah, Andrew (Debbie) Christoffersen of Provo, Utah, Scott Christoffersen of St. George, Utah, and Michael (Heather) Christoffersen of Cheyenne, Wyoming; 31 grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Rebecca Christoffersen, his parents, two sisters and one brother.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Bloomington 8th Ward, 3381 Mulberry Drive, St. George, Utah. with a viewing held prior to the funeral services from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222. Please visit our website www.pineviewmortuary.com for full obituary and funeral service listing.