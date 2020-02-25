Police ask for public’s aid in finding missing 18-year-old with mental health condition

The St. George Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating 18-year-old Riley Christopher Perry-McCoy | Photo courtesy of the St. George Police Department, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 18-year-old diagnosed with a mental health condition.

The Police Department posted a missing person flier on its Facebook page Tuesday for Riley Christopher Perry-McCoy, 18, of the St. George area.

Perry-McCoy was last seen the evening of Feb. 15, according to the flier, and was wearing a white hoodie, jeans and white Converse shoes. Perry-McCoy is also described as being a white male with a light complexion and brown hair standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing 168 pounds.

He is also noted to have a mental health condition that can result in his being “easily manipulated,” according to the police.

It is possible Perry-McCoy is in the West Valley City area of Utah.

Anyone who has seen Perry-McCoy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the St. George Police Department at 435-674-4300 and reference incident no. 20P004262.

