Police arrest 2 in connection with storage unit burglaries

CEDAR CITY — Two suspects have been arrested in connection with storage unit burglaries reported Thursday at Hunt Storage in Cedar City, and police are reaching out to the public asking them to call if they believe they are a victim of the thefts.

According to a press release from the Cedar City Police Department, the incident started when officers responded Thursday afternoon to a call about multiple storage units that had been burglarized. The probable cause statement filed in support of the arrests states that officers discovered multiple units with locked burned off by a “torch” and that items were missing.

“Prior to this incident, there have been multiple units broken into over the last few months,” the probable cause statement reports.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage of the storage facility, Steven Anderson, 36, was determined to be a suspect in the case.

Officers responded to Anderson’s home, where he was witnessed pulling into the driveway. Officers observed property in the carport and items in Anderson’s vehicle that had been reported stolen, the press release states.

Anderson was arrested and booked into the Iron County Jail on charges of three counts of third-degree felony burglary; five class B misdemeanors of criminal mischief, possession of burglary tools, receiving stolen property, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance; and one class A misdemeanor for possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.

Search warrants were executed for Anderson’s home, and officers found stolen property, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

It was also determined that living conditions within the home were unsuitable for the children living there.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that Cheryl Holton, who was residing at the same address as Anderson, was also allegedly involved in the crimes. She was arrested Monday and also booked into the Iron County Jail on charges of two counts of third-degree felony burglary, two counts of third-degree felony theft, one count of third-degree felony child endangerment and one class A misdemeanor for receiving stolen property.

The children at the residence were removed and placed with a family member.

The press release also requests that potential victims of this type of crime in the past should reach out to Detective Dane Glazier at 435-586-2956 regarding case #C20-00602 for possible property outstanding.

In the probable cause statement filed in support of Anderson’s arrest, the officer requested that “due to the overwhelming amount of property to be searched, it is requested a high bail or no bail be placed (on Anderson) to allow officers time to identify all property stolen and ensure proper charges are placed for the crimes.”

The officer also stated that he believed Anderson was involved in other burglaries over the past few months and stated that since Anderson is from Nevada and has no ties to Southern Utah, he is “likely to flee to Nevada.”

