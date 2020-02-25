Performance Player of the Week: Dixie High School’s Kalli Beckstrom | Sponsored by Ken Garff St. George Ford

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Dixie High School tennis and basketball player Kalli Beckstrom is getting set to graduate with honors. She simultaneously balances high school academics and extracurricular activities, as well as taking classes as a student at Dixie State University.

For Beckstrom, it is all about good time management and discipline.

“Managing your time well is really important,” she said.

Beckstrom values leadership skills and said it is one of the things she admires most about her favorite athlete: Portland Trail Blazer’s Damian Lillard.

She and Lillard play the same position of point guard, and Beckstrom said she chose to wear the number “0” on her jersey because that is pro ball player’s number.

When asked about her best quality, Beckstrom said that she is a very observant person. Her ability to notice those around her helps her be a team leader as she works to include others and make sure they are having a good time.

As co-captain and MVP of her tennis team, Beckstrom said it was important to her to set a high standard for what practice should be like.

“You have to be disciplined,” she said.

Her high standards helped her doubles team as well, as the entire Dixie High School tennis team took second at state, an accomplishment that she said she counts among her favorites of her high school career.

