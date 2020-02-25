No Filter: What if homelessness happened to us?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Living in sunny Southern Utah surrounded by beautiful scenery and a wonderful community makes it easy to feel blessed and lucky. But for many, who are just one bad month away from homelessness, life can be difficult at best and hopeless at worst.

In this both funny and serious episode of “No Filter,” hosts Grady Sinclair and Will Seaton imagine what life would be like if they were homeless and then learn about resources that are available to help.

“A lot of families out there are one paycheck away from having their whole world being turned upside down,” Seaton said.

Watch Grady and Will share resources for the homeless in this week’s episode of “No Filter” in the media player above.

According to Switchpoint Community Resource Center’s development director Linda Stay, there are many people in Southern Utah who are experiencing homelessness.

Switchpoint is Washington County’s shelter and resource center for families and individuals experiencing homelessness.

Approximately 152 individuals were identified in the area as being unsheltered, Stay said, adding that they believe there are many others whom they were unable to count.

In the Washington County School District alone, there are over 800 children living in some form of homelessness, Stay said. While that number doesn’t necessarily mean those children have no shelter, it does mean they are not in a stable home.

For instance, many children who have been identified as homeless are couch surfing at a friend’s or living with multiple families in the same home.

“They are one argument away from getting kicked out of their friend’s place,” Stay said.

The mission of Switchpoint Community Resource Center is to understand and address the underlying cause of poverty for each individual or family and support them on their journey toward self-sufficiency, information from the organization’s website said.

“(It’s) how do we get you back to the space where things were functioning in your life?” Stay said.

SwitchPoint has myriad resources to help those facing homelessness so before turning to the streets, the boys at No Filter, along with Stay, encourage those in need to visit Switchpoint first.

More information from this week’s episode of “No Filter” about how Switchpoint can help or how you can help Switchpoint can be found here.

Resources

Switchpoint Community Resource Center | Address: 948 N. 1300 West, St. George | Telephone: 435-628-9310 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.