May 19, 1935 — February 19, 2020

Audrey Campbell Burns, 84, passed away on Feb. 19, 2020, surrounded by family. Mom was born in Glasgow, Scotland, May 19, 1935, to Catherine Chambers. She was the loving mother to Lynn Whitecar (Cliff) Audrey Thomas (deceased) Robert Burns (Stacy)

After converting to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in their hometown of Paisley, Scotland in 1962, it was Mom and Dad’s dream to immigrate to the United States with daughter’s Lynn and Audrey. Mom and Dad were sealed to each other with Lynn and Audrey in the London Temple.

Mom and Dad sold every worldly possession they had including their home, moved into an inexpensive flat that allowed them to save more money to make the enormous move to another country. On July 4, 1964, they arrived in New York City with literally 25 cents to their name. Had it not been for other church member friends already living in the states, they may not have survived! Mom and Dad met in 1952 and married on Sept. 10, 1953, they were devoted to each other for 68 years.

Mom was raised in an orphanage in the early part of her life. Because of this, she and dad had a lifelong pack he would never leave her, he would always be there for her, he was the love of her life and she the love of his. Mom never drove, Dad drove her everywhere she needed to go. He never complained. After receiving the diagnosis of Dementia over 10 years ago, dad insisted he provide her total care.

Thank you to Mom and Dad’s wonderful friends Richard and Marion Hansen who helped Cliff and I over the last several years in-between checks with mom and dad.

Mom and Dad were lucky to travel often because Dad worked for United Airlines for 33 years. This allowed them to visit their large extended family in Scotland often. They also loved Hawaii! Mom was an amazing cook and could knock out a trifle or any other yummy dish, you just had to ask. Mom was a skilled knitter of anything you could imagine and was well known for her beautiful baby jackets and booties, they were always in demand.

Mom was also well known for the elaborate afghans she made for everyone in the family. Mom was the cookie lady at the first cookie kitchen at the original ZCMI downtown. She was so proud of that job. Mom had a green thumb like no other. She grew the most beautiful roses.

Mom adored her grandchildren: Jamey Warburton (Jason), Christian Whitecar (Debbie), Miranda Whitecar, Amanda Romero, Erika Burns, Dana Burns and Austin Burns. She cherished her great-grandchildren: Kacey Warburton, Zack Warburton, Monique Romero, Cayden Romero, Shelby Whitecar, Carson Whitecar, Dameion Ortega, Lucy Severance and Lily Severance.

Her spirit will live on in all of us for years to come. She will be dearly missed. Mom is preceded in death by her daughter, Audrey Ann Thomas.

Please join us for a celebration of life memorial service Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Sage Creek Ward Chapel, 595 N. 2450 East, St George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary and funeral listings.