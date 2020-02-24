Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The scene of a semitractor-trailer accident on I-15 near Kanarraville, Utah, Feb. 23, 2020 | Photo courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22-23.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

HURRICANE — During the Hurricane City Council meeting Thursday, council members voted to revoke Charles Brett Garner’s business license following nearly an hour of debate.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — A recent uptick in vehicle burglaries, some at area trailheads, has prompted the Santa Clara-Ivins Police Department to issue a warning to citizens to be more vigilant.

“We’ve been investigating burglaries that have occurred,” Santa Clara-Ivins Police Sgt. Reed Briggs said.

Read complete story here.

ST. GEORGE — Though it’s February and relationships are on people’s minds, it doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day to consider ways to strengthen your relationship with your partner. Consider these six tips from Utah State University Extension that can keep the spark going all year.

Read complete story here.

CEDAR CITY — Rolling into an unexpected thick layer of freezing fog may have played a role in causing the driver of a semitractor-trailer traveling northbound on Interstate 15 to lose control Sunday morning near Kanarraville, ripping through the barrier and ending up resting facing the southbound side.

Read complete story here.

OPINION — As the public lands program manager for Conserve Southwest Utah, I work to create opportunities for people to have a voice (and hands and feet!) in the movement to protect and restore public lands for present and future generations. This includes responding to the two largest and most controversial infrastructure projects in Washington County history – the Lake Powell Pipeline and the Northern Corridor Highway.

Read complete story here.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2020, all rights reserved.