St. George City Council to host 4 neighborhood open houses in 2020

ST. GEORGE — Mayor Jon Pike and the St. George City Council are going on the road.

The city of St. George is hosting four neighborhood open houses in 2020 in different locations throughout the city, the first of which will take place at the SunRiver St. George Community Center.

These casual events provide the public an opportunity to mingle with elected officials as well as each city of St. George department to get a better feel for everything that goes on in the city, according to a press release.

Everyone is invited to attend each open house. Dates and locations are:

Feb. 27 at SunRiver St. George Community Center, 4275 Country Club Drive, 6-8 p.m.

April 9 at Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, 6-8 p.m.

Sept. 10 at South Mountain Community Church, 3158 E. 2000 South, 6-8 p.m.

Oct. 22 at 2450 East Park, 130 N. 2450 East, 5-7 p.m.

“I’m looking forward to engaging with our citizens to get a feel for what their concerns are and their ideas for the future of our city,” Pike said in the release. “We depend on input from members of our community to help us make informed decisions for the greater good of St. George.”

City departments that will be represented at the neighborhood open houses include: public works, water, energy services, leisure services, police, fire, golf, human resources, economic development, budget, communications and marketing, finance and legal.

There will be refreshments and some swag items available at each open house.

