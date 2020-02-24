February 24, 2020

Laurel Burger, 80, of St. George, Utah, and formerly of Alamosa, Colorado, passed away at her home on Feb. 24, 2020, surrounded by her family.

A viewing will be Thurs. Feb. 27, from 6-8 p.m. at the LDS Chapel 259 N. Mall Drive Funeral will be Fri. Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. at the church with a viewing before from 9-9:40 a.m.

Interment will be in Alamosa, Colorado on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.