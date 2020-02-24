November 30, 1935 — February 19, 2020

Larry Anthony Lytle passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, and returned to the arms of his loving parents and loving Heavenly Father.

Larry was the first-born son of Anthony Lytle and Emily Leavitt Lytle. He was born on Nov. 30, 1935, in the old McGregor Hospital in St. George, Utah.

Larry was an active and energetic little boy and grew up in St. George, Veyo and Central with many moves with his family. He went to Dixie High School and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1964. During his service, he was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in Glendale, Arizona.

Larry married Frances Mae Campbell in 1964. They had no children and later divorced.

Larry was a hard worker and had some interesting employment along his path. After the service, he moved to Las Vegas and worked in some of the restaurants and casinos.

Larry returned to St George and worked at the Care Center where his father was. He then moved to Salt Lake and worked at Mt. Olivette Cemetery and then at the Tribune Newspaper before retiring and moving home to Veyo by family.

Services Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. at the Veyo Ward Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary 435-986-4222.