July 15, 1932 — February 16, 2020

James Ashton Truman returned to his Heavenly Father on Feb. 16, 2020, in St. George Utah. Jim was born on July 15, 1932, in Cedar City, Utah to William Jonathan Truman and Marcia Simkins Truman. He married Joan Emma Stucki of Santa Clara, Utah on May 25, 1951, in Santa Clara, Utah. Their marriage was solemnized later in the St. George Temple.

Jim and Joan lived in Enterprise until 1963 when they moved to Las Vegas, Nevada where they lived for the next 35 years. Jim and his wife, Joan, moved to Washington, Utah about 22 years ago.

Jim is survived by his children: Ken (June) Truman, LuAnn (Vince) Terry, Ron (Wendy) Truman, and Lisa (Larry) Gorham. Jim has 21 grandchildren and 42 great-grandchildren.

Jim was a great provider for his family. He drove trucks for most of his life. He loved his wife and children with all his heart.

Jim was a great storyteller. He could make everyone laugh so hard they would roll on the ground. People would come to visit just to hear another story. He liked to be the life of a party.

He loved automobiles, especially his last truck that he enjoyed beefing it up with pipes. He would go around town revving it up just to get people’s attention.

He enjoyed a clean garage and cars; he was always tinkering around in there. He also enjoyed growing a garden and roses for our mother. He would go out and pick her the most beautiful roses and bring them into the house and she would put them in a vase and admire them.

Dad was very simple. He never needed material things to make him happy. He just enjoyed being around family and friends.

After Joan passed, he had a hard time. He didn’t want to go on without her. After three years he went to lunch with a dear friend, Ruth Esplin, and for two years they spent many days together. They enjoyed lunches and just sitting quietly reading scriptures and talking about old times. Ruth helped Dad to smile again. I believe they helped each other to enjoy life after Ruth lost her husband. We are so grateful for her love for Dad.

Jim’s passing will leave a great void in his family’s life. He will be dearly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Washington Fields 17th Ward Chapel, 1295 S. 3000 East, St. George, Utah, A visitation will be prior to services from 9-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Enterprise City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.