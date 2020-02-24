Improper U-turn leads to two-vehicle collision, minor injuries

ST. GEORGE — St. George Police officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on 700 East between Tabernacle and St. George Boulevard in St. George Monday afternoon.

A silver Dodge Stratus traveling south on 700 East attempted to make a U-turn by pulling to the right side of the road, officer Andy Mickelson said.

The silver Dodge was followed by a black Nissan Maxima, and the driver of the Dodge made an abrupt U-turn in front of the Nissan.

“As that turn happened, the Nissan tried to avoid it by going to the left, but both vehicles were traveling the same direction and a collision occurred,” Mickelson said.

The driver of the black Nissan sustained possible minor injuries as a result of the crash – a stiff neck and chipped tooth, Mickelson confirmed – but no parties involved were transported to the hospital.

Two tow trucks were called to remove both vehicles from the scene.

The driver of the silver Dodge Stratus was issued a citation for an improper U-turn.

Mickelson cautioned drivers that when making U-turns it is important to understand that if you move your vehicle to the right side of the road, you give up the right-of-way.

“It is your responsibility then to yield up the right-of-way to any oncoming traffic,” he said, adding that drivers should pull to the right, make a full stop, check for any traffic in their mirrors, and by looking over their shoulder and make sure the road remains clear while they execute the turn.

Mickelson said that drivers can also pull into a parking lot to make the turn where it is a little safer or go around the block rather than make a U-turn at all.

St. George Fire Department personnel also responded to the collision.

